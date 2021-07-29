Women Power Summit & Awards 2021, organized by Billenium Divas Funds

Billennium Divas announces the its flagship Knowledge Series titled “Women Power Summit & Awards 2021”, on this 05th August 2021, at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai, which is in its 6th edition this year to celebrate the spirit of Women in Entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurship is an important driver of economic development and growth, and a facilitator of empowerment for women around the world. The OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality calls on governments to reduce the gender gap in entrepreneurship activity.
A conservative estimate puts the number of women-owned businesses at between one-quarter and one-third of all enterprises worldwide. They populate all sectors of the economy and come in all sizes. Many of the issues confronting women entrepreneurs are the same as those that pertain to all businesses and business proprietors. The issues largely center on access to finance and markets, as well as a conductive regulatory climate for doing business.
Despite evidence that women tend to have better repayment records than men, they face higher barriers in this regard. These disparities are the result of the complex interaction of factors, including the way private equity works, the way financial institutions operate, and the behaviour of women themselves. Women tend not to be strongly entrenched within the relevant investor networks. Lacking exposure to the world of private equity, women tend to structure their projects differently from men, which may itself affect their ability to attract capital. Men and women also have different styles in “pitching” for funds. Women too often lack the knowledge and confidence to ask for large enough sums and to negotiate well on terms. Deloitte Report
Over the past decade, women-owned enterprises have increased from 14% to 20%, as per government sources. Women Power Summit & Awards 2021 aims to understand and address the day-to-day problems faced by women who are looking forward to a career as a successful entrepreneur. It also acts as a platform to celebrate excellence in various fields by women entrepreneurs who have made a significant mark thereby recognizing their contribution to the entrepreneurship ecosystem through 40+ different awards categories and sectors across the industry spectrum. The Awards are distinctly curated in honour of exemplary contribution and in an effort to celebrate excellence and recognize thought-leadership thereby setting a benchmark through a stringent process of selection by the elite jury committee ensuring transparency and fairplay.
Let’s come together and celebrate excellence through Women Power Summit & Awards 2021
Key highlights of Women Power Summit & Awards 2021:
♦ Interact, Network and Engage with more than 100+ Women Entrepreneurs, leaders & Change Makers.
♦ Fireside chat: Startup Exchange: Empowering Start-ups to raise capital for growth.
♦ Impact Investing in Startups: A value creation approach!
♦ Unveiling of the Book – EVES AGAINST THE ODDS: 25 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Stories
♦ Woman & Money: Perspective to Personal Finance.
Post the pandemic situation across the globe, things have drastically changed the way we do business and the way we network and engage with the outside world. The objective of Women Power Summit & Awards 2021 is to bring back the flare of doing business and recognize business excellence through via dedicated 30 Awards Categories for Women Entrepreneurs / Women Founded / Co-Founded Startups & 10 Awards Categories for ecosystem players This also helps bring women leaders together to connect and be heard, to support and inspire each other to be impactful leaders and to propel their businesses forward in these testing times.
This exclusive invitation-only event brings together the most sought-after women leaders, women entrepreneurs, startup investors, media, enterprise partners, startup ecosystem players and mentors to support female founders through participatory presentations, Panel discussions, and more. Engage with more than 100+ savvy Women Entrepreneurs / Leaders with diverse backgrounds, passions, and pursuits for a day of candid conversations, provocative thinking, innovative business ideas, and workable solutions to your business growth challenges.
Women Power Summit & Awards 2021 boasts of marquee names and illustrious industry thought leaders such as Shri. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO – BSE, Ms. Shweta Shalini – Chief Evangelist, Billennium Divas, and is a government policy implementation expert who has ushered in a new era of politics, Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head SME’s & Startups – BSE, Mr. K S Rao, Sr. VP & Head Investor Education & Distribution Development - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Ms. Drummi Bhatt, Vice President, Market Intel & Strategy - Mitsubishi Power, Ms. Pooja Mehta, Chief Investment Officer - JITO Angel Network, and many more. These will be joined by our esteemed Jury Committee members and industry captains such as Ms. Nabomita Mazumdar, Founder – Nabomita.com and 100 Women achievers awardee, Ms. Rajashri Rajashekhar, Founder - Poornam Foundation, Gender Neutral Mindset Expert, Rtn. Alpa Shah, Entrepreneur, Author & Finance Expert, Charter President - Rotary Club of Mumbai Inspire, Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chair - TiE India Angels, Chairman & Co-Founder - Rajasthan Angels (RAIN), Mr. Ajay Muttreja, Strategic Advisor & Mentor, President - Delhi CEO Clubs India, Mr. Pankaj Mittal, CEO - Digizen Consulting, TEDx Speaker & Angel Investor spearheading the awards curation and selection process to ensure fairplay and transparency for the Awards.
Another very important highlights of Women Power Summit & Awards 2021 will be the Unveiling and launch of the book titled ‘EVES AGAINST THE ODDS’ - 25 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Stories which are curated by Mr. Hariharan Iyer and Mr. Bhavesh Kothari which captures the inspiring journey of 25 women entrepreneurs who fought against all odds and overcame challenges, a journey against odds, a life's worth in a few words. These are the Billennium Divas. The book has contribution and write-ups from industry thought leaders such as Shri. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO – BSE, Ms. Shweta Shalini – Executive Director - MVSTF, Advisor to Ex-CM, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Ms. Anju Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary (higher and Technical education, Govt. of Gujarat,) Dr. Kiran Bedi, Former Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Founder - Navjyoti India Foundation & India Vision Foundation, Shri Khushro Bulsara, Head-IPF - BSE Investors Protection Fund along with personal story contribution by 25 women entrepreneurs.
Women Power Summit & Awards 2021 has been able to garner tremendous support from high profile institutions and organizations as “Partners” such as BSE, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, BSE Investors Protection Fund, SSIP i-Hub (Govt of Gujarat), Sugar Cosmetics, Democratic Coffee, TiE Women, Bombay Industries Association, KT Chai Masala, Sweet Indulgence, CrayWingz, SyndiCap Venture Partners, Community Managers Forum, 100 Open Startups, SME WORLD Magazine, Easy Leadz, Digizen Consulting, Conference Asia, Free Press Journal, StartupNews.FYI, Trade Fair Times, and many more supporting to make this event a benchmark in recognizing and felicitating the empowered women entrepreneurs across the country and to celebrate Women entrepreneurship in style and grace. The event has been creating a major buzz through various social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
