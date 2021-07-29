Women Power Summit & Awards 2021, organized by Billenium Divas Funds

Billennium Divas announces the its flagship Knowledge Series titled “Women Power Summit & Awards 2021”, on this 05th August 2021, at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai, which is in its 6th edition this year to celebrate the spirit of Women in Entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship is an important driver of economic development and growth, and a facilitator of empowerment for women around the world. The OECD Recommendation on Gender Equality calls on governments to reduce the gender gap in entrepreneurship activity.

A conservative estimate puts the number of women-owned businesses at between one-quarter and one-third of all enterprises worldwide. They populate all sectors of the economy and come in all sizes. Many of the issues confronting women entrepreneurs are the same as those that pertain to all businesses and business proprietors. The issues largely center on access to finance and markets, as well as a conductive regulatory climate for doing business.

Despite evidence that women tend to have better repayment records than men, they face higher barriers in this regard. These disparities are the result of the complex interaction of factors, including the way private equity works, the way financial institutions operate, and the behaviour of women themselves. Women tend not to be strongly entrenched within the relevant investor networks. Lacking exposure to the world of private equity, women tend to structure their projects differently from men, which may itself affect their ability to attract capital. Men and women also have different styles in “pitching” for funds. Women too often lack the knowledge and confidence to ask for large enough sums and to negotiate well on terms. Deloitte Report