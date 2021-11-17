Western Railway celebrated 71st Foundation Day with fervour & enthusiasm

Western Railway celebrated its 71st Foundation Day with splendour & grace over entire WR. On this historical day, the Headquarter and Divisional office buildings, several railway stations as well as Heritage Locomotives were specially illuminated with beautiful lights. To commemorate this occasion, tree plantation drives were also undertaken across WR, which was led by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway at HQ. At the divisional offices too, respective Divisional Railway Managers and railway officials participated in the tree plantation drive. To make this glorious occasion more memorable, Foundation Day ceremony was organised on 12th November, 2021 at Rail Nikunj, Mumbai Central. which was also live streamed on YouTube. This ceremony was graced by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway & Mrs Tanuja Kansal- President of Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, at the outset of the function, Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway, Smt Tanuja Kansal – President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) alongwith Prakash Butani - Additional General Manager of WR & Kamlesh Butani - Vice President of WRWWO lighted the ceremonial lamp. In his opening address, AGM – WR elucidated on how Western Railway has adopted new technologies and kept pace with the technological advancements, but at the same time it has preserved its glorious heritage.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:53 PM IST