VIT-AP signs two MoU’s for Centre of Excellence

VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Intel on 18th November 2021 virtually. The MOU is signed by Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT-AP, University and Jitendra Chaddah, Country Manager, Supply Chain, Intel, India. In his address Dr. SV Kota Reddy said that the purpose of this MOU is to set up the Centre of Excellence in Internet of Things (IOT) at VIT-AP University. The COE has been setup to enhance the student’s' technical skills in order to bridge the gap between industry and academic.

Girish, Programming Head, Intel, India told that IOT is an advanced technology that creates a global network of machines and devices that are able to communicate and exchange data with each other through the Internet. This Centre provides an opportunity to faculty, students and scholars to carry out research and to develop new methods and algorithms for specific IoT-related problems and also to solve societal problems through IoT.

MOU between Boston IT Solutions and VIT-AP

The signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh and Boston IT Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, Karnataka was held virtually on Thursday, 18th November 2021. The MOU is signed by Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT-AP, University and Laxmi Nageswari, Global Head of AI Education and Solutions.

Dr. SV Kota Reddy told this MOU aims to jointly building real time applications, to carry out joint research & Consultancy work on latest technologies in AI and Robotics. Laxmi Nageswari, Global Head of AI Education and Solutions told that It also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience on working in an engineering environment to build competencies along with their academic requirements.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:09 PM IST