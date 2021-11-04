VIT-AP felicitates Campus Placement Achievers

Chief Guest J. Nivas, Collector and Dist. Magistrate after felicitating campus placement achievers during his address told that it’s a happiest moment to the campus placement achievers and I’m happy to be the part of this felicitation ceremony. VIT is known for its quality education and placement. VIT-AP in a very short span picked up well and ensuring the standards was set its Mother Institution VIT. Loyalty is more important in careers. The employees who are leading the world’s largest companies have worked more than 20years in respective companies. Live up to the expectations in your duties and excel in the careers and raise the VIT flag high. Keep the fire in you. Give it back to the institution as and when possible. Guide your juniors always to achieve the best

Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor stated “We are delighted that once again the top companies of the country and the MNCs have reposed their faith in our students. The hard work put in by our students and the quality education imparted by the university is reflected in these placement results. In the years to come, we will continue to strengthen our engagement with the industry and ensure that we continue to create socially conscious responsible leaders that help to make this world a better place.”

As on 30th Oct.2021 a total of 535 students were placed against 917 total offers including 193 super dream offers, 219 dream offers. The highest domestic package offered at VIT-AP increased by 166.45% to Rs 33.29 LPA as compared to last year’s Rs 20 LPA. and the average salary of the batch went up to Rs 6.77 LPA from 6.28 LPA (Lakhs per Annum). More than 121 recruiters participated in the VIT Placements 2020-21 including core companies Viz. intel, Xilinx, Robert Bosch, ALSTOM. IT companies VISA, Microsoft, Walmart, Adobe, Amazon,JP Morgan Chase& Co, SAP Labs, Goldman Sachs,Phillips,IBM,Commvault, ,DELOITTE, Pharmeasy.PEPSI CO Global Business Services, VM ware etc.,

Dr. CLV Sivakumar, Registrar said that the campus has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters in the country owing to the excellent pool of talent available with high technical acumen. VIT-AP stands apart in terms of the diversity of the candidates. The gender diversity at VIT-AP is the best among all other comparable institutions at 30 % of the batch being female candidates, all of whom have managed to bag excellent offers in the top companies.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:36 PM IST