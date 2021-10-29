Vigilance Awareness Week : Seminar on ‘Independent India@75: Self Reliance with Integrity on Central Railway

As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week, on the second day seminar, Shri Praveen Dixit, Retd Director General of Police, Maharashtra State was the Chief Guest. Shri Dixit joined the seminar online from Pune, gave a presentation on” Independent India@75: Self Reliance with Integrity.” In his address, Shri Dixit said Vigilance awareness should not be restricted to a week, it should be a continuous activity. Vigilance is not only the responsibility of the department but it should also be each person’s duty. Each one of us should start doing our work with integrity.

Shri B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion Shri Dadabhoy said “Awareness is the basic requirement to contain corruption in an organization. As an organization providing public utility services, Railways operate in areas which are potentially vulnerable from vigilance perspective. He also said that the Vigilance department has to elevate its role of a policeman to that of a counsellor and guide.

Earlier Shri S K Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer, Central Railway presented the welcome address. The Seminar ended with an interactive session with Principal Heads of Departments in person and Divisional Railway Managers and other officers through video conferencing.

Smt. Renu Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division presented the vote of thanks.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 04:13 PM IST