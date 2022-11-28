SWR celebrates 2nd Audit Diwas

Office of the Director General of Railway Audit, South Western Railway, Hubballi celebrated the 2nd Audit Diwas and Audit week from November 16, 2022 to November 22, 2022. During this week activities lie audit run, essay writing competition, Articles writings and quiz competitions were held on 22.11.2022, in the valedictory programme Sanjeev Kishor, General Manager, SWR, Hubballi distributed the prizes for winners of the competition.

In the valedictory programme, R. Naresh, Director General of Audit welcomed the chief guest. He mentioned that the concept celebrating the Audit Diwas is initiated by comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu.

He explained the three forms of audit namely, financial and attest audit, compliance audit and performance audit. During the financial year 2022-23 three Performance Audits and one compliance Audit is being undertaken.

In his valedictory address Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway highlighted the importance of audit and explained the area to be covered by audit. He also emphasized use of technology and data analytics. Audit should use database available in various platforms and perform the data analysis to arrive at the audit observations. M. Dinesh Naika, Director of audit presented the vote of thanks.