Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Air Force Station Hindan

One of the four Swarnim Vijay Mashals which had been set forth on a nationwide journey from the National War Memorial on 16 Dec 2020 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached its penultimate destination, Air Force Station Hindan on December 13.

The Mashal was received in a befitting ceremony by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Air Command and other senior officers of the Indian Air Force. War Heroes from the 1971 war, ACM SK Kaul who got a MVC in the war, ACM Tyagi who was posted in 28 Sqn during the war, Air Mshl Manjit S Sekhon who got a VrC in the war, Kamlesh Jain spouse of Wg Cdr MK Jain who was posthumously awarded a VrC in the war, Manisha Arora Kapoor daughter of Late Sqn Ldr GK Arora who got a SC in the war and Vikram Wahi brother of Late Flt Lt VK Wahi who was posthumously awarded a VrC for his action in the war graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, ACM Kaul and Air Marshal Sekhon recounted their personal experiences and the immense contribution made by the Indian Air Force during the war which was instrumental in ensuring that the war was swift and decisive. AOC-in-C felicitated all the veterans and lauded them for setting the highest military standards for future generations to imbibe.

The Vijay Mashal will now travel to the National War Memorial where the flames will be merged with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial on 16 Dec 2021.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:17 PM IST