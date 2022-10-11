SRM Run aims to bring a positive change

SRM Run 6.0 was conducted at SRMIST premises on October 9, with a big motive of creating LIMCA World Record for being the biggest run for physical and mental well-being. The event took a grand note with a participation of over 1741 enthusiastic individuals who went to cover a distance of five kilometres. 'Health, Happiness, Harmony' was the theme behind the event which emphasised physical and mental wellness in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3 for 2022.

The run was commemorated in the presence of Ramaswamy Gnanasekaran, Indian sprinter and the recipient of the Arjuna Award and the gold medal winner under the category of 200-meter race at the 1978 Asian Games. He was the chief guest for SRM Run 6.0 which was organised as a flagship event of the national level techno-management fest 'Aaruush' of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST).

SRM RUN 6.0 aimed at spreading the notion that youngsters should be encouraged to live in good health, promote happiness and encourage harmony to rise together in the spirit of innovation. Students were congratulated for winning gold medals in volleyball at the Youth National Games, bronze medals in the Table Tennis tournament at the National Games 2022 and for the contributions in volleyball, basketball and hockey at the National Games 2022, Junior India 2022 and India Beach volleyball 2022.

Top performing atheletes of the institution were honoured at a felicitation ceremony held after the event in recognition of their contribution to the field of sports. The front runners in the marathon were also honoured. Registrar of SRMIST Dr S. Ponnusamy, Director of Sports (SRMIST) Dr. R. Mohanakrishnan, Director of Communications (SRMIST) R. Nandakumar, Venkata Sastry, Director of Career Centre (SRMIST), R V Thirumurugan, Associate Director of Campus Life and Dr A. Rathinam, Convenor of Aaruush - Director of Alumni Affairs were among the dignitaries present during the felicitation.