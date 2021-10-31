SPMCIL observes Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021

SPMCIL, a CPSE under the administrative control of DEA, MoF is rendering sovereign functions to Government of India i.e., minting of coins, printing of Banknotes, Non-judicial Stamp Papers, and Passports & travel document, Postal items, other security products, etc.

In pursuance to CVC’s directives, Vigilance Awareness Week-2021 (from 26th October to 1st November, 2021) was inaugurated on 26th October at 11:00 am at corporate office of SPMCIL with administration of the Integrity Pledge to the officials by the CMD, Tripti P Ghosh.

During the week, various outreach activities like e-lectures, e-quiz, poster competitions, etc are being organized among the nine units of SPMCIL as well as nearby schools/colleges highlighting the theme of the week viz. ‘Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity’ to create awareness among the employees and various stakeholders to achieve transparency, accountability and corruption free governance which is the Commission’s prime endeavor.

During the Pledge Ceremony, an annual magazine of SPMCIL Vigilance Department Satarkvani Vol-VII has released by Tripti P. Ghosh, CMD in the presence of S. K. Sinha, Director (HR), Ajay Aggarwal, Director (Finance) and Vinay Kumar Singh, IRS, CVO, SPMCIL.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:12 PM IST