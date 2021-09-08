South Western Railway restores the iconic Heritage Clocks at Karnataka University Dharwad

Standing seven storeys tall, the four heritage clocks atop ‘VidyaSoudha’, in Karnataka University Dharwad facing the four directions (North, South, East, West) have been an icon over the years--to which every person of Dharwad would look up to--in a figurative as well as literal sense to pace their daily schedule. Having been heralding each hour with well timed loud gongs: often claimed to have been heard up to 5 kms by the people of Dharwad who are moored to this monument by nostalgic ties, the heritage clock tower has served as a landmark of Karnataka University as well as Dharwad city.

Since the recent years, two of the four of these set of heritage clocks (which otherwise worked synchronously) viz., those facing the North and South had fallen out of pace with their companions facing the East and the Western directions. The familiar hourly gong of the half tonne bell, when struck upon, now seemed to miss a beat and the historic, iconic clock tower witnessed a sullen look in the eyes of Professors, Students and alumni of KUD as well as the discerning conscientious citizens of Dharwad.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:24 AM IST