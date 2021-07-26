Silvassa Eco Riders Campaign get tremendous response

Silvassa Smart City recently concluded Silvassa Eco Riders Campaign for cleaner and greener Silvassa. The smart city saw tremendous response for this campaign with 145 participants for this 41 days long event.

This campaign had many events like “Cycle for Work”, Tree Plantation, Eco bricks project, Cycle for Health and converting Business into Cycle Friendly Businesses.

The Cycle Ambassador of SSCL, Abdul sheikh quoted “Everyone is very conscious about their health and fitness, Silvassa Smart City limited is trying to encourage and engage people with cycle friendly activities like Cycling Events, Cycle Friendly Business etc. We can see a tremendous growth in the number of people adapting cycling as a part of their daily routine we are sure that with the combined efforts of the administration and the citizens we will soon establish Silvassa as the first cycling friendly city of India”.

This challenge was an initiative to Test, Learn and Scale up. There would be many more such Campaigns and Events where partnerships would be formed along with Citizens for betterment of Silvassa.