Shivani Meena becomes first excavation engineer to work in an open cast mine in CCL

Few days back when Akanksha Kumari contributed as a Mining Engineer in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL)'s Churi underground mine, it was a historic day for the entire Coal India including CCL. The incident opened a new chapter in the history of the country's coal mining industry when a woman engineer made her first arrival in a challenging role. This event was certainly going to give a new direction in the long run. But the second chapter of this story soon opened up when Ms. Shivani Meena, joined the Rajrappa project, a mechanized opencast mine in the Rajrappa area of CCL as an excavation engineer. This is unprecedented as Ms. Shivani is the first woman engineer in the Excavation cadre to work in an open cast mine. She has been given the responsibility of Maintenance and Repair of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM). It may be noted that Rajrappa is an important project of CCL. Rajrappa area was recently awarded by the Ministry of Coal for its excellent work under Swacchta Mission.

A native of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, she completed her engineering from IIT Jodhpur. Shivani credits her family for her success and states that it was their unwavering support that inspired her. She further states that working in Coal India Limited is a cumulation of years of arduous work and she wants to give her best to the company.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:53 PM IST