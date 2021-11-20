Several passenger amenities inaugurated and dedicated by MOSR in Mumbai

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve - Minister of State of Railways, Coal & Mines, Government of India, inaugurated & dedicated several passenger related amenities over Mumbai suburban section of both Western & Central Railway at a function held on Wednesday, 17th November, 2021 at Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate, Mumbai. Danve inaugurated the reconstructed Frere Road Over Bridge, Integrated Surveillance System (ISS) on Mumbai suburban section of WR, state-of-the-art POD concept retiring room at Mumbai Central railway station. He also dedicated the AC Waiting Hall at Mumbai Central station of Western Railway, Home Platform at Ambernath and Kopar railway stations, Coach restaurant & Executive waiting hall at CSMT of Central Railway as well as Foot Over Bridges, Escalators, Lifts and Toilet Blocks on Mumbai suburban section of both Western & Central Railway. MOSR also inaugurated a Railway Public Grievance office at Churchgate. Ministers of State - Govt. of India, Leader of the Opposition of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha & Vidhan Parishad MPs of Lok Sabha, MLAs - Govt. of Maharashtra, were present on the occasion as Guests of Honour. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway alongwith Anil Kumar Lahoti - General Manager of Central Railway & several senior railway officers were also present.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the outset of the function Alok Kansal – GM /WR welcomed the dignitaries with potted plants. In his Welcome address, GM Kansal stated that Railways have incorporated the motto of PM ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas’ in the functioning of Railways. Further, GM added that the principles advocated in the Tenets of Philosophy such as “Rashtra Pratham, Sarvada Pratham”, “Antyodaya” (Inclusive Development), “Samajik Samarasta” (Social Harmony), Zero Tolerance and Hungry for Cargo are also practiced diligently for accomplishing the desired goals. Thereafter, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve inaugurated & dedicated a slew of amenities for the benefit of commuters of Mumbai suburban section. This was followed by speeches by Guests of Honour and then by MOSR Danve. The function concluded with Vote of Thanks by Divisional Railway Manager – Mumbai Central Division. Later, Danve interacted with media representatives.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:05 PM IST