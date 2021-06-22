SCOPE observes International Yoga Day

On the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day, Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) organised a session ‘Enhancing Immunity through Yoga & Meditation’ in collaboration with Bapu Nature Cure Hospital and Yogashram (BNCHY), New Delhi. Rashmi Nair, Director, BNCHY; Krishana Yadav, Yoga lead Trainer and Yashpal Singh, meditation expert took an interactive yoga session. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA & Vice Chairman, SCOPE also addressed the participants. Over 450 participants with their families joined the informative module through SCOPE’s various platforms.

Atul Sobti in his address said that understanding the significance of Yoga in the present scenario, SCOPE organised this program to help participants imbibe, follow yoga as a lifestyle practice, instill positivity and be better prepared for the future.

Das stated that Yoga is the remedy for many ailments and should be followed not as a ritual but as a spiritual practice to cure diseases.

Yoga session by Krishana and meditation session by Singh was followed by an interactive session where several queries were addressed on Yoga as a practice that can cure and help endure what cannot be cured.