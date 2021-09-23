SCOPE-GIZ study highlights PSEs role in Nation’s Climate Agenda

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) & GIZ, Germany launched a comprehensive report on ‘Low-Carbon and Climate-Resilient Pathways for Indian Public Sector Enterprises- Training and Capacity Needs Assesment’ to address the ways and means for building capacities for developing climate resilient pathways. The report was released in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC; Agrim Kaushal, Adviser, DPE, Ministry of Finance; Dr. Steffen Koch, Minister & Head of Economic Department and Globalisation, German Embassy; Mohamed El-Khawad, Cluster Coordinator, GIZ India; O.P.Singh, Director, ONGC; Santanu Roy, ED, GAIL India Limited and Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE. The launch was attended by several Senior officials of PSEs from across the country.

Given the fact that PSEs are involved in hard to abate sectors creating an inherent impact on the environment, SCOPE has collaborated with GIZ to raise awareness and creating capacities of PSEs towards global Climate Change Mitigation through studies & research, workshops, pilot initiatives and e-certification course.

Gurdeep Singh stated that Climate Change is invariably one of the most pertinent topics today and enunciated that though PSEs are undertaking individual actions, there is need for synergised efforts for which SCOPE can create a confluence of ideas by PSEs towards achieving various sustainability targets as a nation.

Agrim Kausal addressed the participants by appreciating SCOPE on the apt timing of the study as Climate crisis is among topmost concerns globally and encouraged participants to analyse and prepare pathways for a green plan.

Speaking at the launch, Atul Sobti emphasised that this study is a game changer and not a mere a desk study. He emphasized that besides skill enhancement, a pipeline of activities in the form of Compendium and short features to highlight the innovations and initiatives towards reducing carbon footprint by PSEs is also being developed.

ALSO READ RBI enhances scope for card-tokenisation services

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:13 PM IST