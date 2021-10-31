RWF holds quarterly meeting of the Official Language Implementation Committee

Quarterly meeting of Official Language Implementation Committee was held on 27.10.2021 under the chairmanship of Ajay Kumar Dubey, General Manager/Repka at Rail Wheel Factory. During the meeting, the General Manager dedicated the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Trophy to the Rail Wheel Factory for excellent work in Hindi. A small booklet prepared by the Senior Official Language Officer for the purpose of making the Hindi speaking officers and employees aware of fruits, vegetables, items and common sentences in the local language Kannada was also released by the General Manager, which was appreciated by the members of the committee. A thorough review of the work done. The General Manager appreciated the use of Hindi in the Rail Wheel Factory and stressed on the maximum use of Hindi in the day-to-day work of the office and also suggested to all the Heads of the Departments present in the meeting to do more work in Hindi.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:58 PM IST