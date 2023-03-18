Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal have been appointed as Part Time Non-Official Directors (Independent Directors) on the Board of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) with effect from March 9, 2023. Rohini Rawat is a post graduate in MA (Economics) from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). She is serving the society as a social worker. She formerly served as Chairperson of Municipal Council Joshimath from 2013 to 2018 and was awarded 1st prize for her valuable contribution towards the Solid Waste Management by the Chief Minister of

Uttarakhand in 2017. From 2004 to 2007, she served as a member of the Uttarakhand State

Women Commission. The Corporate Governance compliance requirement of having one women Director on the Board has now been achieved with the induction of Rohini Rawat.

Ram Nihal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law as well as in Commerce. He is currently a lawyer and a member of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. He is also a social worker and organises yoga camps in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and raising public awareness of health issues.

The employees of IREDA will be further motivated to practice yoga every working day in the office with the induction of Ram Nihal.