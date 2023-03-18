 Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryRohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:55 AM IST
article-image

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal have been appointed as Part Time Non-Official Directors (Independent Directors) on the Board of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) with effect from March 9, 2023. Rohini Rawat is a post graduate in MA (Economics) from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). She is serving the society as a social worker. She formerly served as Chairperson of Municipal Council Joshimath from 2013 to 2018 and was awarded 1st prize for her valuable contribution towards the Solid Waste Management by the Chief Minister of

Uttarakhand in 2017. From 2004 to 2007, she served as a member of the Uttarakhand State

Women Commission. The Corporate Governance compliance requirement of having one women Director on the Board has now been achieved with the induction of Rohini Rawat.

Ram Nihal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law as well as in Commerce. He is currently a lawyer and a member of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh. He is also a social worker and organises yoga camps in various districts of Uttar Pradesh and raising public awareness of health issues.

The employees of IREDA will be further motivated to practice yoga every working day in the office with the induction of Ram Nihal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shalabh Goel takes over as Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway

Shalabh Goel takes over as Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership or suspension ?

Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

Governing Council Meeting of ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre held

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Rohini Rawat and Ram Nihal join IREDA Board as Independent Directors

Cosmos Bank Chairman CA Milind Kale appointed as Co-opted Member of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative...

Cosmos Bank Chairman CA Milind Kale appointed as Co-opted Member of Maharashtra Urban Cooperative...