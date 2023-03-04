Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his group will be investing in Andhra Pradesh to set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 here, Ambani said as much as Rs 1.50 lakh crore was invested in Reliances' KG-D6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipeline and the natural gas produced there is fuelling India's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of the country's gas production.

"I would like to assure you that Reliance will continue to be an unflinching partner to the people and the Government of Andhra Pradesh in your state's all-around accelerated progress.

This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 gigawatts of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh," Ambani said.

According to him, the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed by the end of 2023 throughout the country and the 4G network covers 98 per cent of AP's population, including those living in the remotest corners of the state.

"The rollout of Jio's True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 throughout India, including your state of Andhra Pradesh. Jio's True 5G, will trigger a new wave of digital revolution in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting every sector of the economy," he said.

Ambani said under the determined and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now become the fastest growing economy in the world.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he further said.

Reliance Retail has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh Kirana merchants across 6,000 villages of the state equipping them with tools needed to thrive and succeed in the digital age and the vertical created over 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in AP, he explained.

Reliance Retail will source significantly more agri and agrobased products and manufactured goods from AP for sale all over India. Apart from increasing the income of farmers, artisans and others, this will directly create over 50,000 livelihood opportunities in the state, he added.