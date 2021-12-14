Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh inaugurates exhibitions at 7 locations including ‘Dharohar’- Heritage Gallery of MDL

In consonance with the ongoing celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) theme by Government of India, Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the public exhibitions at 75 locations and the curated museums at 7 locations including ‘Dharohar’- Heritage Gallery of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on 13 December 2021. The inauguration ceremony was conducted under the able direction of Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence) and other senior executives of Ministry of Defence (MoD), Delhi.

As a part of this Mahotsav, MDL opened the ‘Dharohar’ for public and is organising an exhibition showcasing marquee defence platforms built by MDL from 13 to 19 December 2021.

Smt. Kishori Tai Pednekar, Mayor of Mumbai (MCGM) was the Guest of the Honour for the event. VAdm Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, Cdr Jasbir Singh, IN (Retd), Director (Submarine and Heavy Engineering), Sanjiv Singhal, Director (Finance), Biju George, Director (Shipbuilding), Mahesh Chandra, CVO and other executives of MDL were also present during the virtual launch event.

MDL registered an overwhelming response during the first day of the public opening of ‘Dharohar’ and will also be anticipating decent number of visitors for the remaining days of AKAM ensuring strict Covid appropriate behaviour.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 09:35 PM IST