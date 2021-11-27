Rahulbhai Shah calls for Sankalp Yatra on December 6

Gujarat State President Rahulbhai Shah of Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust has fixed December 6, for the Sankalp Yatra which has been organized to create awareness among the general public about these four demands, which will go from Mathura to Ayodhya, from Ayodhya to Kashi and then the next program will be decided on the instructions of all the sages. In which this government has a complete ban on cow slaughter, removal of encroachment from Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath and handing over all their lands to Hindu community, all temples should be free from government control and formation of Vedic Board, declaring this country Hindu Rashtra and Hindu Rashtra. The main demand for making a new constitution will be made to the government, Patron of Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal Mahant Raju Das Maharaj, National Chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal Rajesh Mani Tripathi, Acting Chairman of Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Dal, Vipin Khurana, Krishna Janma Ram Gopal Sharma, National Coordinator of Bhoomi Mukti Dal, has requested all Sanatan brothers to help in disseminating information about this program to every Sanatan and to ensure their participation in this program.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:05 PM IST