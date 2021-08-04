R K Mohapatra, GM- Finance, IRCON, bags Hall of Fame, Asian Leadership Awards

The Asian Leadership Awards is recognized excellence in business leadership in Asia only for the C level professional i.e. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CTOs, CSOs, CHROs, CPOs, CLOs, and other key organizational leaders with distinguished activity, exceptional leadership qualities, prominent achievements. Winners of the Awards exemplify the best of the best in leadership.

CMA R K Mohapatra, GM/Finance, IRCON, conferred ‘Hall of Fame’, 19th Edition Asian HR Leadership Awards 2021 in the excellence Individuals Category, held on Virtual event on 15 July 21. He has conferred this honor in recognition of his remarkable contributions to IRCON and exceptional caliber to the world of Finance.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Jury for bestowing me with this honor. This award encourages me to work differently apart from my professional work for the people of India” said notable Author R K Mohapatra after receiving the Awards.