Presidential award to IAF personnel

The President conferred Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on Flight Lieutenant D. Ravindra Rao (35147) Flying (Pilot), Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on Group Captain Rahul Singh (27001) Flying (Pilot), Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on Group Captain Ravi Nanda (27686) Flying (Pilot), Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on 912788 Sergeant Parmender Singh Parmar, Flight Gunner, Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on 924678 Sergeant Shyam Veer Singh Indian Air Force (Garud), Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on Squadron Leader Dilip Gurnani, (33566) Administration/Fighter Controller (Garud), Mention-in-Dispatcheson Wing Commander Abhishek Pujari (30605) Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) and Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on Wing Commander Deepika Misra (29283) Flying (Pilot).

