Prem Prakash (IOFS) joins SJVN as Chief Vigilance Officer

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Prem Prakash (IOFS) has joined SJVN as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) today. Prakash is from the 1998 batch of Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS). Prior to joining SJVN, Prakash was posted as Deputy Director General of Legal Cell, Directorate of Ordnance, Kolkata.

Prakash has rendered valuable services in various capacities in Defence Installations including Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project, Trichy, Ordnance Factory Board Headquarters, Kolkata and Gun Carriage Factory, Jabalpur. During his tenure at these establishments he handled HR Management & Industrial Relations. Prakash also served as Director in the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, where he looked after Manpower Planning, Revenue Procurement and Vigilance. He also served as Director of National Academy of Defence Production, one of nine National Training Academies entrusted with induction training of ‘Group A’ Officers and conducting Management Development Programme for Senior Officers.

Prakash is a widely travelled Officer having diverse exposure and has visited many foreign countries Prem Prakash is a Graduate in History & Post Graduate in Buddhist Studies.

