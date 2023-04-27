PNB inaugurates renovated branch at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi

Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, inaugurated the renovated Branch premises located at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi on 25 April, 2023.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. inaugurated the renovated Branch premises in the august presence of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO and Kalyan Kumar, Executive Director, PNB.

On this occasion, Sameer Bajpai, Zonal Manager, P.P. Singh, General Manager, Delhi Zone along with Amritabh Anand, Circle Head, South Delhi (Convener Office), other Circle Heads of Circle Offices of Delhi Zone and executives from Zonal Office, Delhi were also present.

PNB has more than 10000 plus branches, 12900 plus ATMS and 24000 Business Correspondents to cater to the Banking needs of more than 18.5 crore across the country.