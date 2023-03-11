One Point One Solutions strengthens collection portfolio by signing Kotak Mahindra Bank & DMI Finance as clients

One Point One Solutions, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions has expanded its collections portfolio offering in the BFSI segment with Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance.

The collection process for some of the major products of Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's leading banking and financial services group, would be managed by One Point One Solutions team with multilingual capabilities like English, Hindi and Kannada. The initial engagement with the Bank is around 20+ seats and would scale up to 100+ seats across three sites of One Point One Solutions in the forthcoming months.

The scope of the business would be handling the collection portfolio of DMI Finance, a pan India credit platform. Three of the major sites of One Point One Solutions; Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bengaluru cater to DMI customers who are proficient in languages like English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and south Indian languages. The account has been initiated with 50+ seats and will be scaling up to 150+ seats in the coming 3 months.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “Our expertise in collection portfolio business for more than a decade has paved the way to sign prestigious clients like Kotak Mahindra Bank and DMI Finance.

These additions will go a long way in building sizable business by signing more banks and financial institutions under this segment.”