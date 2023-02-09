e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNTPC bags ‘ATD Best Awards 2023’ for 6th consecutive year

NTPC bags ‘ATD Best Awards 2023’ for 6th consecutive year

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
NTPC Limited, the country’s largest power generating company has been honoured with 'ATD Best Awards 2023' by the Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA.

This is the sixth time that NTPC Limited has won this award for demonstrating enterprise success in the field of talent development.

The foundation of NTPC’s culture has always been to engage employees through creative techniques. The award is testimony to NTPC's contemporary HR practices.

The ATD Best Awards recognises organisations that demonstrate enterprise through talent development. NTPC has been successful in creating an ecosystem, which empowers employees to enhance their skill sets.

The award included small and large private, public, and not-for-profit organizations from across the globe.

The Association for Talent Development, USA is the world's largest association in the field of talent development and ATD's BEST AWARD is most coveted recognition in Learning and Development

