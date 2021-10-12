NMIMS NMAT: The much awaited test commences from October 14th

As another academic year approaches, it's time once again for NMAT by GMAC, the entrance test for SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University’s School of Business Management in Mumbai and School of Management at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Indore for their full-time MBA programs, batch of 2022-24. The test will commence from 14th October 2021. NMIMS School of Business Management is among the premier private B-schools in India with AACSB accreditation and ranks 4th in the Outlook-ICARE MBA rankings 2020 for private B-schools. Global orientation, eliciting thought leadership, an eclectic mix of theory and practice in the classrooms enabled by diverse faculty are the pillars that enable the School of Business Management to align its courses to international industry standards. For the past 40 years, NMIMS School of Business Management has developed numerous business leaders, entrepreneurs and created intellectual capital.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021