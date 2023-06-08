NFL bags award for Best Work in Hindi

Atul B Patil, CMD, receiving the Rajbhasha Shield from Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, (Government of India). |

National Fertilizers Limited was awarded Rajbhasha Shield as first prize by the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India, for the best work in Hindi during the year 2022-23.

The award was received by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Health and Family Welfare.

Along with this, NFL Kalyan Singh Verma, Manager (Official Language) was awarded the Rajbhasha Shield as the Best Official Language Officer. Other senior officers of the company were also present on the occasion.