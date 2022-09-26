New Ashti-Ahmednagar new line inaugurated and inaugural run New Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU service flagged off

The inaugural run of New Ashti-Ahmednagar DEMU service was flagged off by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Through Video Conferencing) in the august presence of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India at New Ashti railway station on 23.9.2022. Earlier, the New Ashti -Ahmednagar new line (66 km) by unveiling the plaque.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Minister for Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy development, Govt of Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde, Former Minister of Maharashtra, Members of Parliament Dr. Pritam Munde, Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil,

MLCs Suresh Dhas, Ram Shinde, MLAs Balasaheb Ajabe, Laxman Pawar, former MLA Shivaji Kardile and Pallavi Dhonde, Nagaradhyaksha were present in the occasion.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway welcomed the dignitaries and briefed about the new DEMU train services. Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Shailesh Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, Central Railway and other officials & public in large number were present on the occasion.

Background & Benefits:

• The 66 km New Ashti-Ahmednagar broad gauge line is a part of the 261 km Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath new broad gauge line project which is on 50-50 cost sharing between the Government of India and State Government.

• The DEMU service will ensure better connectivity to residents of the New Ashti-Ahmednagar belt and nearby areas.

• It will promote local trade and industries and thus boosting socio-economic growth of the Marathwada region.

• The DEMU train will leave Ahmednagar at 07.45 am and arrive New Ashti at 10.30 am and in return, will leave New Ashti at 11.00 am and arrive Ahmednagar at 1.55 pm. This train will run daily except Sunday.

• This DEMU train will halt at Kada, New Dhanora, Solapurwadi, New Loni and Narayandoho.