Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN expresses keen interest in tapping Hydro Power in Uttarakhand

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN met Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun. During the meeting Sharma expressed keen interest to invest in more Hydro Power Projects in Uttarakhand. He informed that SJVN is on a exponential growth drive in the field of developing Energy and at present it is working in the field of Hydro, Wind, Solar & Thermal Sector. Besides developing Projects across the Nation, SJVN is also operating in the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.

Sharma informed Chief Minister that 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydroelectric Project, which is under construction in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand is in advance stages and is likely to be completed by June 2022. He further informed that SJVN has requisite expertise in construction and operation of Hydro Projects in Himalayan terrain and requested to allot more projects in Tons and Yamuna Valley to SJVN. Hon’ble Chief Minister appreciated the progress of project activities and assured all cooperation of the State government.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the total profit of SJVN before tax for the year 2020-21 is Rupees 2168.67 crore, which is the highest ever. He said that at present SJVN has a reserve of Rupees 8032 crores. He said that at present SJVN has a power generation capacity of 2016.51 MW besides this SJVN is also constructing Transmission Lines.

SJVN currently has more than 11000 MW power projects in its portfolio and recently has received 1000 MW Grid Connected Solar PV Solar Project through Request for Proposal (RFP) from IREDA.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that SJVN is also working in construction of 345 MW solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat. SJVN has a Shared Vision of achieving 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040 to meet the company's short-medium-long term objectives.

Nand Lal Sharma also met S.S. Sandhu, Chief Secretary and Sowjanya, Secretary (Energy) and requested their cooperation for expeditious construction of under construction projects in Uttarakhand and allotment of more projects in State. On this occasion, V. Sankaranarayanan, Executive Director, S. K. Singh Chief GM & Head of Project, Naitwar Mori HEP and Ashish Pant, Senior Additional General Manager were also present.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:54 PM IST