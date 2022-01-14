NALCO operationalizes 100% of its Pots; brings into operation 960 pots in its smelter plant at Angul

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, has achieved yet another milestone in aluminium smelting. The Company has successfully put into operation all the 960 Pots at its existing Smelter Plant located at Angul Odisha. Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, formally operationalized the 960th Pot by virtually switching on the pot from NALCO Corporate Office, Bhubaneswar, on January 12. In course of its journey of last 41 years, the company finally achieved operation of 100% of Pots in Aluminium Smelter Plant for the first time.

Calling it a breakthrough moment, CMD congratulated Team NALCO for making untiring efforts in difficult times to make this dream come true. He complimented all stakeholders for their support which has helped NALCO to move from strength to strength and wished further success to the company with 100% operationalization of all potlines. Patra attributed the success to the strategic planning and initiatives of management as well as the strong discipline, determination and dedication of employees and workmen.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Radhashyam Mahapatro, Director (HR), Manasa Prasad Mishra, Director (P&T), Bijay Kumar Das, Director (Production) along with senior executives and representatives of various Unions and Associations.

Worth mentioning that NALCO Smelter Plant at Angul, Odisha, is known for its environment friendly operations and for high purity Aluminium production. Recently, the company has received Excellent MOU Rating for 2020-21 by Ministry of Mines, Govt of India.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:39 AM IST