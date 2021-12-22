MDL pays tribute to the heroes of Goa Liberation War

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) paid tribute to the heroes of the Goa Liberation War, in a very unique way. Yard 12705, or Mormugao, the second ship of the P15B or Visakhapatnam Class Destroyers under construction at MDL, commenced her sea trial on 19 Dec 21, to coincide with the Diamond Jubilee of Goa Liberation Day from the Portuguese on 19 Dec 61.

In a statement, VAdm Narayan Prasad, AVSM NM, IN (Retd), CMD MDL, said that although originally trial phase of the ship was to commence early next year, the Shipyard chose to tread the path of 'Work is Worship', elucidated by Mahatma Gandhi and completed all necessary work to enable the ship to sail on 19 Dec 21. This was possible due to the dedication and passion displayed by the work force of MDL in meticulously planning and executing various necessary activities in a compressed time frame without any compromise to the relevant standards.

The ship integrates significant cutting-edge indigenous technologies and is a potent symbol of the impetus to Atma Nirbharta and Make in India.

Coming close on the heels of Commissioning Visakhapatnam, the first ship of the Class and Vela, the fourth Scorpene/ P75 submarine in Nov 21, MDL expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all the valiant people who contributed to the Liberation of Goa with this feat.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:10 PM IST