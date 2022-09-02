Manoj Sharma assumes charge as Director (Commercial) at Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd, a Maharatna CPSE company and India’s leading power sector focussed non-banking financial firm, has announced the appointment of Manoj Sharma as Director (Commercial).

Manoj Sharma is a chartered accountant with a degree in law (LLB). He joined PFC in 1990 and was working as Executive Director (In charge) of Commercial Division before assuming charge as Director (Commercial), PFC. He has more than 30 years of experience in power sector. In PFC, he has handled multiple areas & domains including institutional appraisal & development, entity appraisal, legal & documentation, taxation, budget, audit, preparation of financial statements, financial analysis, resource mobilization, debt syndication and consultancy assignments on financial/commercial aspects in power sector.

During the last 3 decades, he has been associated with entire spectrum of PFC's loan assets, covering formulation of lending policies, putting in place a policy framework to guide appraisal with a structured format for financial analysis, compliance with applicable regulatory and statutory frameworks, monitoring conditions, facilitating disbursement, resolution mechanism for stressed accounts, etc.

Manoj Sharma is also Chairman of PFC Projects Limited and Jharkhand Infrapower Limited.