Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management, College organises Induction program

Induction program of fresher students was organized in Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management, Indore, in which all the junior students were welcomed by the seniors. On this occasion former Union Minister and Institute Chairman Anil Shastri and former MLA Adarsh Shastri, Dr. Gupta (from IIM) and Institute Director Dr. Alok Mittal, CA Amit Shah, CA Pankaj Kothari, All teaching and non-teaching staff were also present.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 03:29 PM IST