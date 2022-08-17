Konkan Railway celebrates Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director / KRCL hoisted the National Flag at Konkan Rail Vihar - Nerul, Navi Mumbai, which was followed by a Parade by Railway Protection Force (RPF) / Konkan Railway. Sanjay Gupta addressed the gathering and urged everyone to continue working with dedication towards the growth of the Corporation. The function was attended by Officers and Staff of Konkan Railway and similar functions were organized in Ratnagiri and Karwar region of Konkan Railway.

To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements, Konkan Railway is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by organizing various events along its route. The Indian Flag was distributed to all Employees, to celebrate #HarGharTiranga and encourage them to hoist the flags at home. A Multimedia Exhibition on India’s Independence Movement and its 75 year journey was held at Madgaon Railway Station. As a tribute to all Freedom Fighters, a Cycle Rally from Belapur to Ratnagiri was organized. Various events and competitions are being organized on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for Employees and their families to motivate them to learn more about the Journey of Independence of India.