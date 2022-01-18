KISS inks MoU with Choice Welfare Foundation to Open Residential School in Maharashtra

After Delhi and Kolkata, KISS Residential School will now be opened in Mumbai as per an MoU between KISS and Choice Welfare Foundation of Mumbai on 16th January 2022. Sunil Patodia signed the agreement on behalf of the Choice Welfare Foundation, while Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS signed on behalf of KISS. Choice – KISS Residential School will greatly benefit the vulnerable, marginalized, and tribal students of Maharashtra.

Mr. Patodia, a long-time well-wisher of Dr. Samanta, had been expressing his interest to set up a branch of KISS in Maharashtra for a long time. In the meantime, he has arranged 25 acres of land for Choice- KISS in the outskirts of Mumbai. He has also arranged funds from various sources for the infrastructure for the proposed residential school. Choice Welfare Foundation will bear all the costs for Choice-KISS Residential School, which will start functioning from the coming year.

"I am a great admirer of Dr. Samanta and his works towards society. He is a role model for us. So many poor, underprivileged kids are not getting a proper education in Maharashtra. They have inner qualities, but they need proper education. So I have a dream to set up KISS in Maharashtra for the last five years. Today my dream is fulfilled and this will be a big beginning. We will work together for society in the coming years", said Mr. Patodia after signing the MoU.

Expressing happiness that KISS has been recognized as a successful model, Dr. Samanta said, it is a pride for Odisha that KISS has been set up in three metropolitan cities of India. KISS-Delhi is working since 2013, while infrastructure work of HUHT-KISS Residential School, Kolkata in collaboration of HelpUs Help Them has been completed. Now KISS will be set up in Mumbai.

Among others, Kirti Ajmera, CEO, Ajmera Properties; Paras Jain, Chairman, Ruchira Exports; Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor, KISS Deemed to be University; Prof. Sasmita Samanta, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University; Dr. P.K. Routaray, CEO, KISS and Kanhu Charan Mahali, Director General, KISS were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:16 PM IST