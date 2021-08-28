KBS Commerce and Natraj Professional Sciences College student bags award

Keshavji Bharmal Sumaria & Natraj Professional Sciences College, located at Chanod Colony is prepared for the holistic development of students in Vapi. To celebrate the 18th birth anniversary of National Poet Zaverchand Meghani, a district level online oratory competition was organized in which Bhakti Shah, a student studying in TYBcom, participated at the state level and became the first winner

As part of the preparation for the competition, the entire guidance was provided by assistant professor of the college, Dr. Yatin P. Vyas, Thus, for brightening the name of the college, the principal of the college, Dr. Poonam B. Chauhan congratulated and thanked all the students and staff friends and wished them to continue to brighten the name of the college in the future as well.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:23 AM IST