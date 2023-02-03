ITC welcomes Union Budget 23-24

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director, ITC |

“The Hon’ble Finance Minister has presented a progressive and growth-oriented Budget that addresses the priorities of sustainable, competitive and inclusive development. The Saptarishis - seven-pillar’s focus on areas like inclusive development, infrastructure, green growth and youth power will guide India on its journey to Amrit Kaal. The Budget demonstrates consistency of vision and clarity of thought to enable sustained socio-economic growth. The Budget is futuristic with multi-dimensional measures that will have a transformative impact on farmers, youth, women and the bottom of the pyramid.

Path breaking interventions in agriculture, including the Agri Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-tech start-ups, increase in agri-credit, adoption of cluster-based agri value chains will augur well for the rural economy. Encouraged by the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement, ITC will develop a scheme to offer ITCMAARS eco-system as a Service (EaaS) to select entrepreneurs in its hyperlocal catchments. This will help to refine ideas of young entrepreneurs, make them part of integrated farmer-centric solutions and bring ready access to all the FPO member-farmers.

The increase in capex, promotion of local-level development, enhanced focus on physical, digital and social infrastructure, promotion of tourism on a mission mode, thrust on green growth and green jobs as well as enabling energy transition will go a long way in building Viksit Bharat.”

