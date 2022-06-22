e-Paper Get App

IRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:23 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), a Schedule ‘A’/Miniratna Public Sector Enterprise under Ministry of Railways, Government of India, on Tuesday celebrated 8th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi. The officials and staff of IRFC gathered early in the morning at its office premises to perform Yoga Asanas being guided by trained Yoga Instructor, Ms. Himani. The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity.” The theme appropriately portrays how during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga served the humanity in alleviating their sufferings and build resilience among the people world over. Sh. Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, IRFC asked the officials and staff of IRFC to make Yoga an integral part of their lives to enhance their performance and lead a productive life.

