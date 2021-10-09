e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:15 AM IST

IOB bags Rajbhasha Award

FPJ Bureau
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has received Rajbhasha Keerti prize under the category of officers where staff strength is less than 800 for the year 2020-21, from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. The award was received by MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta from Honorable Minister of State for Home Affairs, Govt. of India, Nisith Pramanik at an event organised by the Ministry at New Delhi on September 14, 2021.

