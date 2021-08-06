ICSI signs MoU for academic collaboration with Bennett University, Greater Noida

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bennett University (Times Group), Greater Noida, under the ICSI Academic Collaborations Initiative. The objective of the MOU is to facilitate a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of Joint Academic Research, Joint Workshops and Professional Development Programme for students and academicians of both the Institutes.

Emphasising on the need of such collaborations, CS Nagendra D Rao, President ICSI, said that “Governance is not just about policies, procedures and policing but is the new leadership Paradigm. Good Governance of the future would be aligned on the principle of quick decision therefore, the efforts of the two Institutes will ensure maximum value creation in Corporate Governance”.

Echoing the same sentiments, Prof. Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor, Bennett University (Times Group), said that “This undertaking would not just help in fostering the relationship between the two partner institutes but would also highlight upon the new opportunities that this collaboration would bring, in terms of leveraging professionalism, for both the Institutes.