ICSI celebrates Capital Markets Week

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is celebrating Capital Markets Week from 26th July, 2021 to 1st August, 2021, on the theme “Envisioning the next phase of Capital markets” through a series of focused webinars, discussions and deliberations across India.

The inaugural session of this flagship event witnessed the presence of G Mahalingam, Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India, as the Chief Guest and Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd. as the Guest of Honour.

Complementing the ICSI on the apt theme, Mahalingam said that “The Capital Market is going through phenomenal changes, giving Company Secretaries an opportunity to ponder over their roles as watchdogs of Indian Companies and prepare themselves to face the positive prospects and negative setbacks that are headed our way”.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, appreciated the efforts of the ICSI in creating mass awareness on Capital Markets and said “the robustness of the Indian Capital Market is unparalleled as far as similar economies are concerned and compliance being the key to developing and strengthening it, has enhanced the role of Governance Professionals in ensuring and promoting the same”.

Humbled with the recognition received from the IFSCA under the IFSCA (Issuance and Listing of Securities) Regulations, 2021 mandating the appointment of a Compliance Officer for Listed Entities soon after the recognition received from SEBI, CS Nagendra D. Rao, President, the ICSI, congratulated the entire CS fraternity and said that the Capital Markets Week is a commemoration of the expanding versatility of Company Secretary Professionals.

The inaugural was followed by a special session on Regulatory Perspective on SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, by V S Sundaresan, Executive Director Securities and Exchange Board of India and a Technical Session on SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 – Disclosures and Implementation by CS Narayan Shankar, Vice President & Company Secretary, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and CS Savithri Parekh, Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, Reliance Industries Ltd.

CS Devendra V. Deshpande, Vice President, The ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Chairman, Financial Services Committee and Council Member, The ICSI and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary The ICSI were also present on the occasion.