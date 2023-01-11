ICSI National Awards 2022: Bharti Airtel awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Large Category

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India organized the presentation ceremony of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022, in Mumbai recently.

The Awards were instituted in the year 2001 to acknowledge the impeccable efforts of Corporates and Professionals in promoting good governance and sustainable growth in the Indian corporate sector.

Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India graced the 22nd edition of the Awards ceremony this year as the Chief Guest, while Professional Tennis Player and World Record Holder, Leander Paes, was the Special Guest. Justice P. Sathasivam, was also the Chairman of the Jury for the Awards.

Expressing his delight as the Chair of the Jury for the Awards for the 2nd consecutive year, Justice P. Sathasivam said “Inculcating good corporate governance in every sector is a prerequisite for becoming a preferred nation for global investment and ICSI is standing at every step in alignment with this vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India.

Appreciating the ICSI for promoting good governance and sustainability, Leander Paes said, “It is commendable that ICSI has been honouring Corporates and Professionals for 22 years. Sustainability is simply about following the systems and staying ahead of the curve and ICSI has been doing just that".

The ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into reality was conferred to Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, Happiest Minds Technologies Limited.

The 22nd ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for Best Governed Large Medium and Emerging Company in Listed and Unlisted Category, was presented to the following Companies:

Listed

Large Category - Bharti Airtel Limited

Medium Category - Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

Emerging Category - Route Mobile Limited

Unlisted

Medium Category - Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited

Emerging Category - Lords Freight (India) Private Limited

The 7th ICSI CSR Excellence Awards were given to the following Companies:

Large - Central Coalfields Limited

Medium - Balrampur Chini Mills Limited

Emerging - Akzo Nobel India Limited

The 4th ICSI Best Secretarial Audit Report Award was presented to CS Sunny Gogiya for the Secretarial Audit Report of Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited.

This year the Institute introduced the ICSI Business Responsibility and Sustainability Awards to recognize companies integrating ESG into their business strategy and incorporating sustainability into their business practices. The Award was given to Cipla Limited.

The event witnessed an insightful panel Discussion on Corporate Sustainability: Strategy, Innovation, and Impact with eminent panelists Prof. Anil Kumar, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi; Ashok Sethi, Chairman, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited; Manish Mohan Govil, Adviser (Combination Division), Competition Commission of India; and Manoj Chakravarti, Chief Practitioner, The Centre for Ethix & Responsible Business.

CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, The ICSI, in his Presidential address said, “Compliance is a cost but Governance creates value and hence as Governance Professionals, we Company Secretaries should drive the corporates towards building a robust and sustainable ecosystem”.

