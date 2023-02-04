ICSI elects new office bearers of the Regional Council for 2023

The Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at its 330th Regional Council Meeting held on January 24 at Mumbai, elected Office Bearers of the Regional Council for the year 2023:
CS Amrita DC Nautiyal, Chairperson
Mumbai
CS Yarra Chandra Rao, Vice Chairman
Raipur
CS Hrishikesh Wagh, Secretary
Pune
CS Mehul Ganesh Rajput, Treasurer
Ahmedabad
The other Members of the Regional Council are
Ex-Officio Members
CS B Narasimhan
Mumbai
CS Praveen Soni
Mumbai
CS Pawan G Chandak
Pune
CS Ashish Karodia
Indore
CS Rajesh Tarpara
Ahmedabad
Other Members
CS Yogesh Choudhary
Mumbai
CS Snehal Shah
Mumbai
CS Deepti Aniruddha Joshi (Ms.)
Nagpur
CS Anurag Gangrade
Indore
CS Abhishek Chhajed
Ahmedabad
CS Sanjay Uttamrao Patare
Pune
CS Bhaveshkumar Rawal
Surat
