ICSI elects new office bearers of the Regional Council for 2023

The Western India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at its 330th Regional Council Meeting held on January 24 at Mumbai, elected Office Bearers of the Regional Council for the year 2023:

CS Amrita DC Nautiyal, Chairperson

Mumbai

CS Yarra Chandra Rao, Vice Chairman

Raipur

CS Hrishikesh Wagh, Secretary

Pune

CS Mehul Ganesh Rajput, Treasurer

Ahmedabad

The other Members of the Regional Council are

Ex-Officio Members

CS B Narasimhan

Mumbai

CS Praveen Soni

Mumbai

CS Pawan G Chandak

Pune

CS Ashish Karodia

Indore

CS Rajesh Tarpara

Ahmedabad

Other Members

CS Yogesh Choudhary

Mumbai

CS Snehal Shah

Mumbai

CS Deepti Aniruddha Joshi (Ms.)

Nagpur

CS Anurag Gangrade

Indore

CS Abhishek Chhajed

Ahmedabad

CS Sanjay Uttamrao Patare

Pune

CS Bhaveshkumar Rawal

Surat

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)