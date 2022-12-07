ICAI elects new President and Vice-President for 2022-23

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament under the administrative control of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India.

The Institute is the 2nd largest Cost & Management Accounting body in the world and the largest in Asia, having approximately 5,00,000 students and 85,000 qualified CMAs all over the globe. The Institute is headquartered in Kolkata having four Regional Councils in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, 113 Chapters in India and 10 overseas Centers. The Institute is a founder member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), the Confederation of Asian & Pacific Accountants (CAPA) and the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The Institute conducted the election of President and Vice-President of the Institute on Nov 28, 2022 at New Delhi. CMA Vijender Sharma has been elected as the President and CMA Rakesh Bhalla has been elected as the Vice-President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India for the year 2022-23.

CMA Vijender Sharma is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and a Law Graduate. He is a leading Practising Cost Accountant since 1998 and Insolvency Professional since Jan' 2017. His dynamism is embedded with rich experience of over 22 years in diversified areas of Financial, Cost and Management Accounting, Internal Audit, Management Consultancy, Forensic Audit, Insolvency and Liquidation, etc. He was elected as a member of Council of the Institute for the term 2015-19 and re-elected for the term 2019-23. He has served as the Vice President of Institute (2021-22), Chairman of Professional Development Committee (2020-21 & 2021-22), Chairman of International Affairs Committee (2020-21) and Chairman of NIRC (2012-13 & 2014-15).

CMA Rakesh Bhalla is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India and a Commerce Graduate. He has rich experience of corporate world and currently he is the Chief Financial Officer of SML ISUZU Ltd. He has expertise in Direct and Indirect Taxation and written many articles which have been beneficial for the taxation experts. He has been elected as a member of Council of the Institute for the term 2019-23. He has served as the Chairman of Direct Taxation (2021-22) and Chairman of NIRC (2010-11 & 2013-14).