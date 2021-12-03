HPCL bags FIPI’s Oil Marketing Company of the Year Award

HPCL is conferred with 'Oil Marketing Company of the Year' award 2021 by Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), recognizing HPCL’s excellence in Oil and Gas Marketing. This is the third time in the last four years that HPCL has been conferred with this coveted award. Award was received by C&MD – HPCL, Mukesh Kumar Surana and Director Marketing- HPCL, Rakesh Misri at the hands of Minister of P&NG and Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Minister of State for P&NG and Labor & Employment, Rameshwar Teli and Secretary P&NG, Tarun Kapoor during the award function held in New Delhi.

FIPI is the apex Society of entities in the hydrocarbon sector and acts as an Industry interface with various stakeholders. FIPI Oil and Gas Awards are conferred every year in recognition of exceptional performance of Companies and Individuals in different fields of Oil and Gas business.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:13 PM IST