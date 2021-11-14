Greentech Foundation declares CSR India Award to MAHATRANSCO

The Eighth CSR In aid Award-2021 by Greentech Foundation, New Delhi is declared to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO). MAHATRANSCO is given this award in Corona Warrior group for their remarkable work in Corona Period. This is a new prestigious feather in MAHATRANSCO’s cap. The award will be bestowed on 25th November at Mahabalipuram. This award is given to the companies for their remarkable work in Corona Period. MAHATRANSCO had given the funds of Rs. 2 Crore to the State Disaster Management Department.

By means of Vidarbha Relief Committee Zonal Commissioners from Nagpur/Amravati and all collectors from Nagpur and Amravati Zones. 200 vaccination vans were made available, for which Rs. 25 crores were spent. These 200 vaccination vans will help to reach out the vaccination facilities to the villages in remote places and to the weaker sections of the society, pregnant women, Divyang, old people and other sick people who cannot reach the vaccination centers. For the poor and needy Covid-19 patients in Nagpur city around 2 crores were spend for health care and treatment. The company has been praised for this award by every stratum.

“It is important to care for social obligations MAHATRANSCO is implementing big role in Power sector. Company has helped poor and needy persons in the society for health care and treatment in Covid-19 pandemic keeping social viewpoint. Employees are vaccinated at large scale. MAHATRANSCO is working to give fair justice to all components in the society from its ‘CSR’,” said Dinesh Waghmare (IAS), Chairman and MD, MAHATRANSCO.

Sunday, November 14, 2021