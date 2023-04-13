GM WR felicitates meritorious ticket checking staff of Western Railway

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, felicitated four ticket checking staff of Western Railway for their outstanding achievements in FY 2022-23. The recipients were felicitated in the presence of Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager of Western Railway and Pravin Chandra Parmar – Principal Chief Commercial Manager, WR, recently at Western Railway’s Headquarters in Churchgate.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, out of the four recipients, KD Oza – Dy. Chief Ticketing Inspector (Dy.CTI) from Rajkot Division achieved the impressive milestone of collecting over Rs 1 crore each as penalties from travellers travelling without proper tickets and carrying unbooked luggage. The other meritorious staff included Ajmer Singh, Sr. Ticket Examiner (Sr.TE) from Ahmedabad Division, Shail Tiwari, Dy. CTI from Ahmedabad Division and Geetaben Vasava, CTI in Flying Squad, Churchgate.

Thakur further added that the job of a ticket checker not only requires skill, and tactfulness to detect deceitful passengers travelling without a ticket among genuine travellers, but also requires good knowledge of rules and convincing skills to collect penalty amounts from deceitful passengers. Western Railway is proud to have such skillful and devoted ticket-checking staff.