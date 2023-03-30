Global Hospitals, Parel organizes conference to discuss recent advances in critical care

About 5 million adults worldwide are admitted to Critical/ Intensive Care Units (ICUs) per year. The Critical Care team at Global Hospitals, Parel, is the most comprehensive and multidisciplinary team that uses evidence based medicine to personalise care given to every patient treated in the Hospital while ensuring the best possible treatment options and outcomes.

The Critical Care Team at Global Hospitals, Parel in Western India, organized a half day medical conference “Global Criticon: Advances in Critical Care Medicine” where more than 500 physicians and Intensivists from across the regional arena participated. The specialists shared their experience in managing Critical Care patients across different specialities & appreciated the effort taken by the organisers in setting up the conference for clinical management of patients.

Dr Prashant Borade, Director – Critical Care, Global Hospital, Parel said “Critical Care Medicine is an evolving specialty overlapping multiple primary specialties. As a team, we embrace the latest advances in Critical Care Medicine through a multidisciplinary approach that prioritizes evidence-based medicine and standard treatment guidelines. With effective collaboration, we are able to implement innovative therapies and technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing complications and length of stay. Our department is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest research and incorporating it into our clinical practice. This includes the use of innovative technologies and therapies, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), use of accurate monitoring (PiCCO), as well as the implementation of protocols and checklists to reduce errors and improve patient outcomes. We believe that this approach, combined with a commitment to compassionate and patient-centered care, allows us to make meaningful contributions to the field of Critical Care Medicine and ultimately improve the lives of our patients and their families”

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Critical Care, Global Hospital, Parel, said “Using a multidisciplinary approach that optimizes clinical outcomes and improves patient care has helped us in early stabilisation of critical patients. Additionally, the use of outcome measures allows us to track and evaluate our progress, identify areas for improvement, and adjust our treatment plans accordingly. By prioritizing collaboration and outcome measurement, we continue to advance in the field of Critical Care Medicine and ultimately patient outcomes.”

“I have seen the field grow tremendously over the past few decades. With the establishment of quaternary care units, we are now able to provide highly specialized care for critically ill patients with complex medical conditions. With dedicated specialty specific critical care units, the Critical Care team is competent in handling complex cases of multi organ involvement and multi organ transplants. Our hospital is the only hospital in western India with an active transplant program for 8 organs. Availability of competent and comprehensive teams, state of the art equipment and infrastructure and appropriate use of standardised protocols and treatments have significantly improved patient outcomes and has made a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in India” concluded Dr Vivek Talaulikar, CEO, Global Hospital, Parel & COO IHH Healthcare India