General Manager Central Railway visits JNPT

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway visited JNPT recently. During his visit to JNPT he visited 3 terminals at the port, a ship and also acquainted with the operations related with quay side.

Lahoti also held a meeting with Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT. On this occasion a presentation was also given on the projects undertaken at JNPT and present status of the same. Various issues like increasing freight traffic, modal share of railways, electrification of Jasai-JNPT section and issues related to DFCCIL were discussed.

Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer(Construction), Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A.K. Shrivastava, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunications Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Central Railway and IRPCL officials were also present during the visit.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:01 PM IST